Poetry contest to feature winners on film

Kansans can share their favorite poems and possibly be selected to be the subject of a feature film.

Poetry Unites Kansas is a unique contest that’s open to all ages, inviting participants to explain in 600 words why their favorite poem is important to them, including its impact on their life and background as a Kansan.

Kansas Poet Laureate Eric McHenry says that the film will be shown both in Kansas & New York City.

“[There will be] a short film made about them and about that poem and its place in their life that will premiere this coming fall in Overland Park and New York City,” said McHenry.

In order to enter the contest, applicants need to know a few guidelines.

“It has to be a published poem and it has to be by someone other than the person whose submitting the essay,” McHenry states.

Three winners will be selected to represent the state of Kansas. The deadline for contest submissions is May 15th.

For more information or to enter the contest, go to poetryunites.com.

Photo via Washburn University