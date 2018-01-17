Polar Plunge & 5K Strut for Special Olympics

Come “Get Your Cool On” at the annual Polar Plunge at 5K Strut! The 5K run starts at 11:00 with the main event starting at 12:00 noon, and you don’t want to miss either!

LOCATIONS:

Plunge and Strut

3300 Croco Road, Topeka, 66605

Registration

Lake Shawnee Event Ctr.,

by Bettis Family Sports Ctr.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Strut Registration

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Plunge Registration

11:00 a.m. – Polar Strut

11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. -Costume Contest

Noon – PLUNGE!

Plungers are required to wear swimsuits under their costumes

REGISTRATION MINIMUMS Participants must raise a minimum of: $75.00 to Plunge $30.00 for 5k or 1 mile strut $105.00 to Plunge & Strut

Strutters who raise the minimum fee will receive a scarf; Plungers who raise the minimum fee will receive a long sleeve T-shirt. Raise more and earn great incentive prizes. Click here for details. Raise over $1,500 to become a Big Bear Fundraiser. Need help? Click here to learn how to raise $150.00 in a week!

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

SAVE SOME TIME AT PRE-REGISTRATION AND PACKET PICK-UP

Friday, February 2 – Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Gary Gribbles, 2130 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, 66605

Download your waiver here and complete it before you come to registration.

Click on this link to view the Run Route

For tools and hints to help with your fundraising visit the FAQ’s page

QUESTIONS?

For More information contact

Luke Schulte schultel@ksso.org 620-408-4450