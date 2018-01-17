Polar Plunge & 5K Strut for Special Olympics

Come “Get Your Cool On” at the annual Polar Plunge at 5K Strut! The 5K run starts at 11:00 with the main event starting at 12:00 noon, and you don’t want to miss either!
LOCATIONS:
Plunge and Strut
3300 Croco Road, Topeka, 66605
Map
Registration
Lake Shawnee Event Ctr.,
by Bettis Family Sports Ctr.
Map
EVENT SCHEDULE:
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Strut Registration
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Plunge Registration
11:00 a.m. – Polar Strut
11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. -Costume Contest
Noon – PLUNGE!
Plungers are required to wear swimsuits under their costumes
REGISTRATION MINIMUMS
Participants must raise a minimum of:
$75.00 to Plunge
$30.00 for 5k or 1 mile strut
$105.00 to Plunge & Strut
Strutters who raise the minimum fee will receive a scarf; Plungers who raise the minimum fee will receive a long sleeve T-shirt. Raise more and earn great incentive prizes. Click here for details. Raise over $1,500 to become a Big Bear Fundraiser. Need help? Click here to learn how to raise $150.00 in a week!
REGISTRATION INFORMATION
SAVE SOME TIME AT PRE-REGISTRATION AND PACKET PICK-UP
Friday, February 2 – Noon – 7:00 p.m.
Gary Gribbles, 2130 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, 66605
Download your waiver here and complete it before you come to registration.
Click on this link to view the Run Route
For tools and hints to help with your fundraising visit the FAQ’s page
QUESTIONS?
For More information contact
Luke Schulte schultel@ksso.org 620-408-4450