Police: 4 men rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Central Topeka

Police say four suspects robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Monday night in Topeka’s Central Park neighborhood.

According to a release, the armed robbery occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the area of SW 15th and Polk.

The victim told police he was delivering a pizza when he was approached by four men. One of the suspects pulled out pistol and demanded cash.

All four suspects fled the scene on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police K9 units tracked them to an area north of the crime scene, but were unable to pinpoint their location.

No arrests had been made as of early Tuesday morning.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The armed suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark shirt with a mask covering his face. A second suspect was reported to be a Hispanic male with a medium build. The victim could not provide descriptions of the other two suspects.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.