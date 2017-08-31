Police activity in Meriden prompts lockdown for 3 area schools

Schools in the Jefferson West School District were placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to police activity in the area.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says a shelter in place order was issued for Jefferson West High School, Middle School and Elementary School shortly before 9:30 a.m.

All three schools are located in the City of Meriden.

Herrig says the lockdown was ordered as a cautionary measure after a woman allegedly involved in a domestic incident was seen walking toward one of the schools.

The woman had reportedly vandalized a truck belonging to either her boyfriend or an acquaintance, said Herrig.

During the investigation, authorities learned she also stole a City of Meriden maintenance truck.

The lockdown order was lifted after police located and arrested the woman.

Herrig says there was no immediate threat to students and faculty and the lockdown lasted less than an hour.

The suspect was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

She has been identified as 47-year-old Tammy Belmain.

Belmain is being held on $3,500 bond for misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property. She’s also charged with criminal trespassing.