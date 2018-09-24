Police arrest man after convenience store robbed Sunday

Topeka Police arrested a man on robbery charges Sunday night.

Police were called to the Conoco at 2045 North Kansas just after 7:30.

The clerk told them a black man with freckles wearing pantyhose over his face entered the store and demanded money. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white and black shoes. He did not indicate a weapon. He then left the store with cash and started running to the northeast.

Officers investigating found Edward E. Holoman running from the area. They tried to stop him but he continued to run, so they caught him and arrested him. He’s been booked into jail on robbery, felony obstruction and theft charges.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.