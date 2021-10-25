Police Bias Reports Seemingly Glossed Over

Kansas law enforcement agencies have received hundreds of complaints of bias over the past 10 years, but records available to the public show only two alleging racial bias resulted in consequences for officers, an Associated Press examination of the data shows.
Advocates for racial equality question how that could be the case, and suggest that law enforcement investigating complaints against other officers and a lack of transparency are problems.
“We have the police policing the police,” said Sheila Officer, the chairwoman of the citizens group Racial Profiling Advisory Board of Wichita.
She says independent citizen panels should conduct investigations of complaints.
Law enforcement agencies and groups interviewed by the AP said that in their own departments complaints are thoroughly investigated by officers independent of those accused.