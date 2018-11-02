Police call at hospital puts stabbing victim in jail

What started as a threat in a Topeka apartment prompted a police call to a Topeka hospital Thursday night.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to the hospital on the report of a stabbing. A male patient was being treated for a laceration to the hand.

Further investigation led police back to an apartment in the 2300 block of SE Bellview. The hospital patient and four other people went to the apartment to confront the apartment’s resident about a past disturbance. One of the other four was a white male, Chance Johnson. The five entered the apartment and threatened the resident. A fight ensued and the resident of the apartment cut Johnson in what appears to be self-defense.

Johnson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy. Reports were also sent to the DA’s office for the four others said to be involved.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.