Police: Car hits utility pole during street race

Police in Topeka are looking for a vehicle that left the scene of an early morning crash that reportedly happened during an apparent street race between two cars.

Lt. Chris Heaven says one the cars involved hit a utility pole at 29th and Topeka Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Heaven says officers were nearby and arrived at the scene within minutes of the crash. The other vehicle was last seen heading north on Topeka Boulevard.

Police do not have a description of that vehicle.

The driver of the car that crashed into the pole was not injured.

Damage to the pole did not cause any power outages.