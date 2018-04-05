Police chase in Barton County ends after suspect hits deer

Authorities say a central Kansas police chase ended after a driver hit a stop sign and then a deer.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the chase started early Wednesday when a Barton County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car with a broken light near Great Bend. The sheriff’s office says the car’s driver lost control in the southern part of the county, where he struck a stop sign.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said video of the chase later showed the car hitting the third of four deer that were crossing a road. The car continued a few more miles before stopping, likely because of engine failure or a ruptured radiator.

The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants and suspicion of fleeing, criminal damage to property and other traffic violations.