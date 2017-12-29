Police chief says names of officers involved in Dominique White shooting will be released after internal investigation

The interim police chief in Topeka says the names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Dominique White will be disclosed when an internal police investigation is complete.

Interim Chief Bill Cochran told the Topeka Capital-Journal that he expects the investigation to conclude by the end of next week. Both officers have been on paid leave since the September 28th shooting.

The shooting of the 30-year-old black man has led to protests. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that he would not file criminal charges, declaring use of force reasonable based in part on body camera footage.

An attorney for White’s family says police did not need to use deadly force. Gillian Cassell-Stiga says the body camera footage shows White was running from police.