Police: DNA confirms identity of boy encased in concrete

by on September 12, 2017 at 1:55 PM (60 mins ago)

Police say DNA results have positively identified the Kansas boy discovered earlier this month encased in concrete.

Wichita police said in a news release Monday that the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center determined that the remains are those of 3-year-old Evan C. Brewer, grandson of former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

Police discovered his body on Sept. 2 inside a Wichita house where his mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, had lived. Miller is charged with aggravated interference with parental custody, while Bodine is charged with aggravated assault.

No charges have been filed in the boy’s death.

The landlord cleaning out the property alerted police to the suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor.

The boy’s father, Carlo Brewer, had earlier contacted state officials and police about his son’s welfare.

