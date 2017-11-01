WIBW News Now!

Police in Galena searching for woman charged with involuntary manslaughter

by on November 1, 2017 at 3:53 PM (13 mins ago)

Authorities are searching for a woman involved in a fatal car accident in southeast Kansas.

The Joplin Globe reports that Galena police issued a warrant last week for 25-year-old Shelby Colon’s arrest.  The Cherokee County district attorney has charged Colon with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 66-year-old Charles Burkybile Jr. and 86-year-old Glen A. Roosa.

Authorities say Burkybile and Roosa were struck by a vehicle Colon was driving on July 6.  Burkybile died at the scene.  Roosa later died at a nearby hospital.

Galena Police Chief Billy Charles says Colon stopped at the scene and didn’t attempt to flee. He says there was no indication she was impaired at the time, but a blood sample was sent to the state crime lab for analysis.

