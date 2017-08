Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in a suburban Kansas City home believe that the man fatally shot his wife before turning the handgun on himself.

Police in Olathe say they found the 36-year-old Amy Mabion and 36-year-old Philip Mabion wounded in their home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say Amy Mabion died at the scene, and Philip Mabion died later at a hospital.

Police say they are seeking no suspects, and that the investigation continues.