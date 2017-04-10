WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds WSW 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear66°
35°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear65°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy73°
58°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm72°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
62°

Police ID man found dead in North Topeka

by on April 10, 2017 at 9:29 AM (6 hours ago)

Police have identified the man who died Saturday after being found lying unresponsive in northwest Topeka.

According to Topeka Police Department spokeswoman Amy McCarter, firefighters found 30-year-old Garyn Ward, of Burlingame, around 9:30 a.m. near the 1800 block of NW Gordon. Attempts to render aid on Ward were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were investigating Ward’s death as suspicious in nature, but do not suspect foul play.

McCarter says detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information on Ward’s whereabouts between Monday, April 3 and the time of his death on April 8.

No details were given regarding the cause of Ward’s death.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle