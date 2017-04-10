Police ID man found dead in North Topeka

Police have identified the man who died Saturday after being found lying unresponsive in northwest Topeka.

According to Topeka Police Department spokeswoman Amy McCarter, firefighters found 30-year-old Garyn Ward, of Burlingame, around 9:30 a.m. near the 1800 block of NW Gordon. Attempts to render aid on Ward were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were investigating Ward’s death as suspicious in nature, but do not suspect foul play.

McCarter says detectives would like to speak with anyone who has information on Ward’s whereabouts between Monday, April 3 and the time of his death on April 8.

No details were given regarding the cause of Ward’s death.