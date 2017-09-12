WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Clear
Feels Like 81°
Winds NE 13 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy82°
57°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy89°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
62°

Police ID victim of Kansas City, Kansas, shooting as man, 31

by on September 12, 2017 at 2:02 PM (54 mins ago)

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting that left two others wounded near the University of Kansas Medical Center complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release Monday that the victim was 31-year-old John Calata.

The release says he and two other men were shot Friday night.

Afterward, the victims drove away and called police. They were taken to a hospital, where Calata died of his injuries. The injuries of the other two men weren’t life threatening.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call a tips hotline.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.