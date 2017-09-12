Police ID victim of Kansas City, Kansas, shooting as man, 31

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting that left two others wounded near the University of Kansas Medical Center complex in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release Monday that the victim was 31-year-old John Calata.

The release says he and two other men were shot Friday night.

Afterward, the victims drove away and called police. They were taken to a hospital, where Calata died of his injuries. The injuries of the other two men weren’t life threatening.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call a tips hotline.