Police ID woman arrested in Wichita home where body found

Apr 20, 2020 @ 3:41pm

Police have identified a woman who was arrested after a standoff in a Wichita home where the body of a man was found by officers.

Police say the standoff began around noon Sunday when officers were sent to a convenience store for a report of a robbery and spotted the suspect, later identified by police as 22-year-old Jessica Sanders, at a nearby intersection holding a gun.

Officers say they saw her run into a home, gave chase and saw an older, unresponsive man in the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police say several hours later, Sanders came out of the house and was arrested.

