Police have identified three men who were found shot to death inside a Kansas City, Kansas, duplex.

The victims found Tuesday were 51-year-old Edward A. Rawlins, 46-year-old David C. Rawlins and 40-year-old Addrin C. Coats. Police say the men were all found inside the duplex early Tuesday.

The bodies were found after a woman told police she came to the house and saw someone who appeared to be dead.

Kansas City, Kansas, police have not released any more information in the case.