Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate shooting death
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found at an apartment complex early Tuesday.
The Kansas City Star reports that officers were sent to the Terrace Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a death and arriving officers found the body of a man in his 20s.
Police say the man had been shot. His name has not yet been released.
The death marked the 10th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, so far this year.