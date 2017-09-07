WIBW News Now!

Police investigate 3 homicides in 24 hours in Kansas City

September 7, 2017

Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings over 24 hours in Kansas City.

Police say the first of the killings happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. The 34-year-old victim, Dominique Jefferson, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The next killing happened shortly after midnight Monday. Officers responding to an accident found 27-year-old Kendrick Anderson, of Kansas City, shot to death
inside of a wrecked vehicle.

The third homicide happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. Police found 38-year-old Lester Davis of Kansas City shot on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had no suspect information about Davis and Jefferson’s killers and are working with witnesses of Anderson’s killing to develop a description. The killings bring the city’s annual homicide total to 104.

