Police investigate suspected abuse death of Wichita toddler

by on May 7, 2018 at 4:51 PM (4 hours ago)

Authorities say a 2-year-old Wichita boy has died in a suspected abuse case.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy’s 22-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and child endangerment.  They were arrested Friday when the boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police officer Charley Davidson confirmed Sunday that the toddler had died.  Davidson says a preliminary investigation revealed that he had sustained “substantial” injuries to his face and head.  Davidson says the investigation is ongoing.

