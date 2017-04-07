WIBW News Now!

Police investigating armed carjacking at SE Topeka gas station

by on April 7, 2017 at 3:54 AM (2 hours ago)

Police are investigating a Thursday night carjacking at a southeast Topeka gas station.

According to a news release, the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. at the Dillon’s Fuel Center at SE 29th and California.

Officers in the area were flagged down by a man who said he was getting gas when two men walked up and stole his car at gunpoint.

The suspects are described as black men in their 20’s. Both were armed with pistols.

Officers assisted by Crime Scene Investigators, detectives and K9 units later found the victim’s car abandoned in the 1300 block of SW Western.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

