Police investigating armed carjacking in SW Topeka

Police are searching for two suspects who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint late Wednesday night in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Steve Roth says the armed carjacking occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Armagh.

The victim had parked her 2006 brown/gray Ford Fusion in front of a home when she was approached two men armed with black handguns.

She told police the suspects threatened to shoot her if she did not drop the keys. The victim dropped the keys and the suspects fled the scene in her car.

She was not injured during the robbery.

One suspect is described as a mixed-race male in his mid-20s. He is five-feet, 10-inches tall with a thin build and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a chubby, five-foot, eight-inch mixed-race male wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt with blue lettering and a circle on the front.

The victim’s car is missing the front passenger side hub cap and has the numbers “328” on the tag. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description is asked to call police immediately.

Roth warns the public that the suspects are armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

In light of Wednesday night’s incident, police urge people to use caution and be aware of their surroundings when parking their vehicles at night.

Roth says if you see anyone or anything suspicious, keep driving and call police with your location and description of the suspicious persons.