Police investigating armed robberies at tobacco, liquor stores

Two southwest Topeka businesses were held up by armed suspects on Wednesday, according to police.

The first robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Tobacco Town Smoke Shop, 4220 SW 21st Street.

Police say a suspect carrying a handgun entered the store and demanded cash from an employee. He stole a deposit bag with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male standing five-foot, five-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He was wearing a red plaid shirt over a dark hooded sweatshirt, with red shoes, and dark pants.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police were called to Lynn’s Liquor, 3335 SW Gage Blvd., in reference to another armed robbery.

An employee told police a dark-skinned male wearing a black hoodie, navy blue sweat pants, red ski mask and black gloves entered the business carrying a knife.

The suspect stole cash and ran from the store headed north.

Both suspects are still at large.