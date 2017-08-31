Police investigating armed robbery in central Topeka

Police are investigating a report of an early morning armed robbery that took place in central Topeka.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says the victim called 911 from the Walgreens at SW 10th and Topeka around 3 a.m. Thursday. He told police he was robbed by a man who may have been carrying a three-foot sword and a large knife.

A 911 dispatcher told WIBW News Now the suspect may have also been carrying a gun.

Beightel says a gun was mentioned in the initial report, but further investigation did not indicate a firearm was used.

The robbery reportedly took place in the area of SW 9th and Tyler. After he was robbed, the victim ran toward the Walgreens. The suspect chased him for a short distance and fled south on Topeka Boulevard once the victim reached the well-lit Walgreens parking lot.

Several officers, including a police dog. responded to the scene and searched the area.

Police spent several minutes banging on the door of a residence at the corner of SW 9th and Polk. A person answered the door as officers walked away, but could not provide any information on the incident, according to an officer at the scene.

A neighbor was seen talking with officers as they stood outside the home.

Beightel says the suspect remains on the loose. He was described as a black male wearing a red bandana, with a white shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, but was not injured.

Updated @ 5:20 a.m.