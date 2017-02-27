Police investigating armed robbery at SW Topeka gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning at a southwest Topeka gas station.

Topeka Police Lt. Chris Heaven says shortly before 8 a.m., a man entered the Phillips 66 at 931 SW 37th St. armed with a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect fired one shot inside the business before taking an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled the area on foot.

Heaven says a potential witness to the robbery gave police information about a vehicle that may have been involved. Investigators have not been able to make a positive connection between the vehicle and suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes. His face was partially covered. No additional information was immediately available.