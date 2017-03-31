Police investigating attack at Junction City Walmart

Police in Junction City are investigating after a woman reported being attacked while sitting in her car at a local Walmart.

Officers were called to the Walmart at 521 E Chestnut St., shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The victim told officers that a white female with blonde hair got out of a gray or dark blue Nissan that was parked next to her vehicle. The suspect opened the victim’s car door, reached in and grabbed her by the hair.

After a brief struggle, the suspect got back into the Nissan and fled the scene.

Police say a white man with dark hair was in the Nissan at the time of the attack, but never got out of the vehicle.

The vehicle has what appeared to be Kansas tags with the numbers 959.

A spokesperson for the Junction City Police Department says there is no indication the attack had anything to do with human trafficking or that the public is in any immediate danger.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the vehicle or suspects to call Junction City Crimestoppers at 762-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.