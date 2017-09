The death of a 60-year-old Manhattan man is under investigation.

The Riley County Police Department says a 911 call came in just before midnight Saturday from a home located at 2220 Green Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an unconscious man who was later identified as Randy Jay Abarr.

Abarr was taken by Riley County EMS to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details have been released.