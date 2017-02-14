WIBW News Now!

Police investigating east Topeka shooting

by on February 14, 2017 at 3:56 AM (59 mins ago)

An investigation is underway following an east Topeka shooting that left one man injured.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says officers were called to Stormont Vail hospital around 9:50 p.m. Monday after a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle. The adult male victim told police he was riding his bicycle in the area of SE 10th and Golden when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Beightel says the victim is not cooperating with police.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

His name was not released.

Beightel says investigators do not believe the incident is related to recent shootings that have occurred in Topeka. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle