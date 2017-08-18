Police investigating reports of lewd acts committed near KU campus

Police in Lawrence are looking for a man who has reportedly been seen committing lewd and lascivious acts near the University of Kansas campus.

A spokesperson for the university’s public safety office says police received reports this week about a man peering into windows of homes during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 15.

The reports came from people living in the 1100 block of Louisiana, who told police the man was masturbating while standing outside their windows.

The suspect is described as white man in his early 30s. He’s said to be about five-foot, eight-inches tall with a stocky build, receding hair line and a light, scruffy beard.

He was wearing black athletic shorts, a brown flat-bill-style hat and a greenish shirt.

KU police deputy chief James Anguiano says the suspect does not present an immediate threat to the campus, but is warning students to take caution.

Classes at KU start Tuesday, August 22 and students are moving into their dormitories this weekend.

Anguiano tells students to be aware of their surroundings and walk in well-lit areas with a group of people when possible.

He adds anyone wearing headphones while walking should leave one ear uncovered so they can hear any noises in their immediate area.

Students who need to be out during the overnight hours can use KU’s SafeRide or SafeBus. The former runs seven days a week and the latter on the weekends.

Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to the Public Safety Office or Lawrence Police Department.

While the suspect was not on campus when committing the lewd acts, Anguiano says the incidents occurred close enough to the university to warrant the public alert.