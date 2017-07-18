Police investigating robbery at SW Topeka gas station

Police on Tuesday morning were chasing down the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Southwest Topeka.

The Murphy’s Express, located at 1531 SW Wanamaker, was robbed around 5:30 a.m.

The robbery was allegedly committed by a young black male armed with a knife. The suspect stole cash and fled on foot, according to one witness.

No one was injured during the robbery, the second to occur at Murphy’s Express in two weeks.

Multiple officers with guns drawn and a police dog were seen searching an area near a bridge on SW 17th Steet.

Several more officers were looking on I-470 near the Huntoon Street exit.

One witness told WIBW News Now he saw a man running across Wanamaker Road, toward Best Buy shortly before hearing sirens responding to the robbery.

Police could not immediately confirm the suspect description.

This is a developing story.