UPDATE: Police say incident at west Topeka hotel stemmed from argument between roommates

July 24, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Police are investigating what was initially reported as a strong arm robbery that occurred Monday morning at a hotel in southwest Topeka.

The incident at the Courtyard Marriott, 2033 SW Wanamaker Rd., was reported around 9:30 a.m.

According to Topeka Police Sgt. Andrew Langdon, the incident appears to have stemmed from an argument over money between two roommates. 

Langdon says a hotel employee was confronted at work by her roommate. The confrontation resulted in police being called to the scene.

Langdon says officers on Monday morning were interviewing the suspect to determine whether a robbery actually occurred. 

No one was injured during the incident.

Updated @ 11:30 a.m.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle