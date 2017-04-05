WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Overcast
Feels Like 51°
Winds North 25 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain58°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
55°

Police investigating social media threat made by Manhattan high school student

by on April 5, 2017 at 8:57 AM (3 hours ago)

Officers with the Riley County Police Department will spend Wednesday at Manhattan High School after a student posted a threat on social media.
 
Police say a student saw a story posted to a 15-year-old boy’s Snapchat account that featured two handguns with a caption of “wild,” along with three skull emojis. The post included text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”
 
The student told police about the post Tuesday night.
 
Investigators following up on the threat confiscated two realistic-looking BB guns found at the 15-year-old’s house. Police also filed a report for aggravated criminal threat.
 
According to a release, Manhattan High West Campus has given students the option to stay home from school.
 
Police will maintain a “heightened presence” at the school throughout the day.
 
The threat is still under investigation.
Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle