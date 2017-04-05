Police investigating social media threat made by Manhattan high school student

Officers with the Riley County Police Department will spend Wednesday at Manhattan High School after a student posted a threat on social media.

Police say a student saw a story posted to a 15-year-old boy’s Snapchat account that featured two handguns with a caption of “wild,” along with three skull emojis. The post included text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

The student told police about the post Tuesday night.

Investigators following up on the threat confiscated two realistic-looking BB guns found at the 15-year-old’s house. Police also filed a report for aggravated criminal threat.

According to a release, Manhattan High West Campus has given students the option to stay home from school.

Police will maintain a “heightened presence” at the school throughout the day.

The threat is still under investigation.