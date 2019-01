Topeka police continue to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a Topeka hospital, as someone arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers where they thought they had been shot. A crime scene was found in the 2400 block of SE 21st.

No suspects have been arrested in the case. If you know more about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.