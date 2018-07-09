WIBW News Now!

Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting in Wichita

July 9, 2018

Authorities are searching for man who is wanted in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Wichita.

Police say that a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas.  Police say he was in a relationship with the 41-year-old victim, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon.  She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Police say Caballeros-Yescas is believed to be driving a Volkswagen Beetle with a Minnesota license plate and should be considered armed and dangerous.

