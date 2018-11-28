Police looking for two women in connection with incident that led to officer-involved shooting

Topeka Police want to talk to two women in connection with an incident that led to a KHP trooper shooting a driver who later died.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Misty Lynn Maspero and 26-year-old Chelsee Ann Retana. The two women were in a maroon passenger car that had stalled on an icy patch of street at the intersection of NE Grant and NE Monroe in North Topeka Tuesday morning.

While a Topeka police officer was attempting to talk to the women, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper came on the scene and said that he had been chasing the vehicle after an attempted traffic stop for an undisclosed violation earlier in the morning but had stopped the pursuit due to the icy roads.

It was while the trooper and officer were speaking with the women that police said Jarmane Dywane Logan of Topeka tried to hit the officers with his silver SUV. Both the TPD officer and the trooper grabbed on to the vehicle and were pulled about a half a block east on NE Grant before the trooper was able to produce his firearm and shot Logan. Logan later died at a Topeka hospital.