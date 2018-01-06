Police looking into social media video in Olathe

Police in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas, are investigating after a video posted on social media appeared to show two children being placed into the trunk of a car.

The Kansas City Star reports that police on Thursday responded to a report that the children were placed in a trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta, the trunk was closed, and the car drove away. The video drew attention after it was posted to a social media site, though it was later removed.

Police responding to the area were unable to find the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police.