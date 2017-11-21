WIBW News Now!

Police looking for suspect in McDonald’s robbery

November 21, 2017 at 7:46 AM

At 3:45 on Tuesday morning, Topeka Police Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the McDonald’s at 17th and Wanamaker.

Upon arrival, the officers were told by McDonald’s employees that a thin, 6 foot tall black man wearing blue jeans and a dark sweater entered the restaurant with a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect then left through the business doors and took off in an unknown direction. 

“Officers checked the area for several hours and were unable to locate the suspect,” said Lt. Chris Heaven.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 785-234-0007 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551.