Police looking for suspects who shot at a northeast Topeka home

Police are investigating a late night shooting at an occupied home in the 300 block of NE Arter.

Topeka police Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers spoke with an adult male and an adult female at the scene who told police a brown four-door vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at their house. They said there were at least two men in the car.

The suspects sped away, heading south on Arter. The victims were unable to give the make and model of the car.

Investigators are trying to determine if this was a random incident or if the suspects may have targeted the home.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the car. No arrests have been made at this time.

Neither victim was injured.