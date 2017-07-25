WIBW News Now!

Police in Manhattan investigating kidnapping, rape

by on July 25, 2017 at 10:28 AM (3 mins ago)

Authorities in Manhattan are investigating a kidnapping and rape that reportedly occurred Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, a 24-year-old woman told police that an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her home.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Police say that due to the nature of the crimes, no additional details will be released.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015.