Police in Manhattan, Lawrence expand investigation into possible serial rapist

Authorities in Manhattan and Lawrence are ramping up efforts to identify a suspected serial rapist linked to more than a dozen sexual assaults dating back to late 2000.

From October 2000 to December 2008, 13 women, all students at either Kansas State University or the University of Kansas, were raped in their homes. In 2009, then Kansas Attorney General Steven Six announced that the cases appeared to be connected.

Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen said on Thursday that a July 2015 rape in Manhattan has also been linked to the same suspect.

Schoen spoke during a joint news conference with officials from the Lawrence Police Department.

Police say each attack occurred during the early morning hours and involved a masked suspect who broke into the home while the victim was asleep. All but two victims were home alone when they were attacked. Most of the incidents occurred during school breaks.

Schoen says the victims all lived in apartments or houses located off campus. In many cases, investigators were not able to determine how the suspect gained entry into the home.

Schoen says investigators believe the assailant stalked his victim prior to the attack.

“Many of the survivors reported having locked their doors, yet there were no signs of forced entry,” Schoen said.

Most of the victims reported that the suspect threatened them with a handgun during the attack.

“While the physical violence of the assault was usually limited to the rape itself,” Schoen said. “These were violent acts carried out by an assailant who did so in a cold, calm and calculated manner.”

According to Interim Lawrence Police Chief Anthony Brixius, his agency started working with the Riley County Police Department in 2004, immediately after noticing similarities between the rape of a KU student in July of that year and previous incidents in Manhattan.

“Our investigators have spent hundreds of hours in both cities, along with interviews, gathering evidence and working on tips of these cases,” Brixius said. “These investigations will remain a priority within both agencies and our communities.”

The suspect was typically described as a white man standing between five-foot, nine-inches and six-foot tall. Victims have given different age and weight estimations, but most describe him as heavier set, most noticeably around the stomach and thighs.

Based on the dates of the attacks, police believe the suspect is in his mid-30s.

Police think there may be more victims who have not come forward or additional cases currently under investigation, but not yet linked to the serial rapist.

“It is also likely that a member of our community or someone outside of these two communities was a witness to something or has a piece of information that can help us bring the suspect to justice,” Brixius said.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who has been a victim of an unreported sexual assault to come forward.

“There are people here ready to listen and work for you,” Brixius said. “You are not alone and you have options. There are services available and we can assist you in contacting them.”

The FBI, KBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and campus police from KU and K-State are all assisting in this ongoing investigation.

According to Schoen, an anonymous donor has provided $10,000 to be used as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

Schoen says the public can submit tips relevant to the investigation online at kansascollegerapist.com.