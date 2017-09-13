Police in Manhattan seek man for questioning

The Riley County Police Department has released a photo and video of a man sought by investigators.

Spokesperson Hali Rowland says investigators have been trying to identify the man for at least a week.

Detectives would like to speak with the man in connection with a case currently under investigation.

A news release sent by Rowland did not give details on the case or how the man is connected.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785)539-7777.