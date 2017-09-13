WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy90°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy92°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
63°

Police in Manhattan seek man for questioning

by on September 13, 2017 at 5:37 AM (10 mins ago)

The Riley County Police Department has released a photo and video of a man sought by investigators.

Spokesperson Hali Rowland says investigators have been trying to identify the man for at least a week. 

Detectives would like to speak with the man in connection with a case currently under investigation. 

A news release sent by Rowland did not give details on the case or how the man is connected.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785)539-7777.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle