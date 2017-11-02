WIBW News Now!

Police in Manhattan seeking information on suspect in security camera theft

by on November 2, 2017 at 11:26 AM (3 mins ago)

The Riley County Police Department is trying to identify a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a security camera from a Manhattan bank.

The camera was stolen around 10 p.m. Sunday from the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of North 3rd Place.

Police on Thursday posted a picture of the masked suspect on their Facebook and Twitter pages.  

Anyone with information on the theft or who could help identify the suspect is asked to call the Riley County Police Department, (785)537-2112, or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785)539-7777.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously. A possible cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

