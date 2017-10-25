Police officer involved in two-vehicle collision

A Topeka police officer was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

The crash between the patrol vehicle and a work truck owned by Kansas Heavy Construction LLC happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on the south side of the intersection at SW 6th and MacVicar.

Sgt. Shaun Sixkiller says police are still investigating and could not immediately give details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officers at the scene and the driver of the truck declined to comment.

No one was injured in the crash that caused significant damage to the front end of the patrol vehicle.

Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

Southbound MacVicar was blocked off at the intersection for more than 30 minutes while police cleared the area.