Police punched by man holding child Saturday night in Topeka

Police officers who responded to a domestic call Saturday night were punched by a man holding a toddler. He’s now under arrest.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Alexander Darnell was taken to a hospital to be checked out and then taken to jail for child endangerment, two counts of battery on law enforcement, two counts of domestic battery and interference.

Police were called to 1040 NE Wabash on the report of a domestic dispute around 9:15 Saturday night. Darnell was holding the toddler in his arms and not making any sense. Officers were concerned for the child and tried to arrest Darnell after he wouldn’t do what they said. He tried to leave and punched officers with the child still in his arms.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.