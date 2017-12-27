WIBW News Now!

Police pursuit with shots fired occurs in Wichita on Wednesday morning

by on December 27, 2017 at 1:13 PM

A suspect is hospitalized but expected to survive after being shot in the jaw by police in Wichita.

Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston says a man shot at officers responding to a disturbance call at a business on Wednesday.  Police returned fire.

Officers were not struck by gunfire and the man took off in a stolen car.  Police say he shot at another officer during the chase and swerved the car at an officer deploying stop sticks.

The chase ended with a crash and the suspect was apprehended.  He is hospitalized in fair but stable condition.  A woman who was with the man is in custody.

Police say one officer suffered a hand injury, but it isn’t yet clear how.  The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.