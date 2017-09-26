Police release names of two men killed in downtown Topeka stabbing

Topeka police say 61-year-old Thomas P. O’Conner and 22-year-old Chance C. Crank, both of Topeka, have been identified as the victims killed Sunday evening at an apartment near downtown Topeka.

The victims were found at the Capital Corner Apartments, in the 800 block of SW Polk, by officers responding to reports of a stabbing that occurred in the building.

Police say one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. The second victim was found dead at the scene.

According to social media posts, Crank had been missing since September 21, when he disappeared from the Topeka Rescue Mission. Friends and family say Crank suffered from high anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. He was thought to have been staying with friends who live at the apartment where he was killed.

Topeka Police Capt. Scott Gilchrist says 62-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria was named a suspect in the incident. He was found Sunday night while walking in the area near the apartments.

Campillo-Echevarria was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to online records with the Kansas Department of Corrections, Campillo-Echevarria served nearly 20 years in prison for a 1981 murder conviction. He was released in 2000 and incarcerated again in 2004 for aggravated assault, domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal property damage and trespassing charges.

Around the same time the stabbings occurred, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the apartment building for a fire that reportedly broke up on the third floor.

Police have not said whether the fire was connected to the murders.

As of Sunday’s double homicide, 21 murders have been committed in Topeka this year.