Police release pictures of suspects in Oak Park Mall shooting

NEWS RELEASE FROM OVERLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT

We have located two people of interest and need the public’s assistance to identify them.

If you recognize either of these two individuals please contact the Overland Park Police Department.

Also pictured below is the suspect vehicle, identified as a dark SUV crossover.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

Overland Park Police were called Wednesday night to a report of shots fired at the Oak Park Mall. No one inside the mall was shot, but an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the mall had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

No one has said they were hurt and police don’t have any suspects yet. If you saw what happened, call Overland Park Police at (913) 895-6300 or the Kansas City area TIPS line at (816) 474-TIPS.