UPDATE: Police investigating armed robbery in SW Topeka

by on February 7, 2017 at 12:48 PM

Topeka police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn.

Police say a 911 call came in just before 12:30 p.m. from the In A Pinch gas station, located at 706 SW Fairlawn Rd. The caller reported a man armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded money. 

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. 

Lt. Chris Heaven says the suspect has been described as a white male wearing a blue hoodie. He is said to be in his 20s, standing five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. 

Officers are at the scene conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle