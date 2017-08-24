WIBW News Now!

Man fatally shot in East Topeka

by on August 24, 2017 at 3:57 PM (57 mins ago)

Dozens of Topeka police officers are on the scene of a shooting in the southeast Topeka Pine Ridge neighborhood. 

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Highland Court. 

Lt. Colleen Stuart says a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He fled on foot in a southeasternly direction.

Detectives are at the scene interviewing potential witnesses and a K9 was scene searching the area.

Check back for updates.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle