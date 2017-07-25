WIBW News Now!

Police searching for 3 suspects in armed home invasion in SW Topeka

July 25, 2017

Police are searching for three suspects involved in a home invasion and burglary that happened overnight in southwest Topeka.

According to a news release, officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1200 block of SW Woodward in reference to the burglary.

The victims told police that three black males armed with handguns kicked in the back door of the home and forced their way inside.

The suspects restrained the female victims and stole undisclosed items.

The victims were not injured during the home invasion.

K9 officers were called to the scene and attempted to track the suspects, but were unable to locate them.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and black or grey sweatpants. The second was wearing a black hoodie with black or gray sweat pants. The third suspect was wearing a black or gray hoodie and black or gray sweat pants.

As of early Tuesday morning, all three suspects remain at large.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

